1. Отметьте предложения, в которых глаголы употреблены в форме 3 лица единственног?? числа: ​1) She goes there every day; ​2) They stand here; ​3) He has a sister; ​4) She is a teacher. 2. Укажите предложения, в которых до...

Английский язык

1. Отметьте предложения, в которых глаголы употреблены в форме 3 лица единственног?? числа: ​1) She goes there every day; ​2) They stand here; ​3) He has a sister; ​4) She is a teacher. 2. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: ​1) What did she do tomorrow; ​2) Where did they live last year; ​3) When will he come back; ​4) What are books on the table. 3. Укажите глаголы в правильной форме Past Indefinite Tense (Past Simple Tense): ​1) writed; ​2) went; ​3) done; ​4) decided. 4. Укажите слова, в которых буква h не произносится: ​1) whom; ​2) which; ​3) where; ​4) what. 5. Укажите предложения в Present Continuous (Progressive) Tense: ​1) He is writing a letter now; ​2) He has written a letter; ​3) He writes letters every day; ​4) They are reading this book. 6. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: ​1) Was they here?; ​2) Did he work there?; ​3) We did not see them?; ​4) Where does he lived three years ago?. 7. Укажите предложения, в которых находится разделительный (расчлененный) вопрос: ​1) Your mother is a teacher, isn`t she?; ​2) Do they like to go to school?; 3) They live in this house, don`t they?; ​4) Where is he now?. 8. Укажите Participle I в правильной форме: ​1) siting; ​2) standing; ​3) doing; ​4) wenting. 9. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: ​1) These pupils is translating English text now; ​2) Are your dog liking meat; ​3) I reading the book now; ​4) She is drawing now. 10. К числу неправильных (нестандартных) глаголов в английском языке помимо прочих относятся: ​1) to learn; ​2) to see; ​3) to live; ​4) to take. 11. Укажите глаголы в правильной форме Past Indefinite Tense (Past Simple Tense): ​1) studyed; ​2) cuted; ​3) drank; ​4) loved. 12. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: ​1) What things was in your bag?; ​2) How much money did he took yesterday?; ​3) How old is she?; ​4) Can you help me?. 13. Укажите предложения с модальными глаголами: ​1) They must come soon; ​2) She is not able to play football; ​3) He is not a student; ​4) He could not see them. 14. Укажите Participle II в правильной форме: ​1) begun; ​2) been; ​3) came; ​4) eaten. 15. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: ​1) I am going to come tomorrow; ​2) I am going to write to my friend tomorrow; ​3) I am going to go to the park; ​4) I am going to be a sportsman. 16. Укажите неправильные (нестандартные) глаголы: ​1) to tell; ​2) to say; ​3) to study; ​4) to ask. 17. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: ​1) The city where I was born is very beautiful; ​2) There will be a lot of people here tomorrow; ​3) When shall you be free?; ​4) How often does you speak English?. 18. Укажите предложения в Present Perfect Tense: ​1) She has two sisters; ​2) We have to write a letter; ​3) She has translated this text; ​4) We have done our homework. 19. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: ​1) Which street do they live in?; ​2) Do you know why can he do it?; ​3) We did not saw them;

