1. Отметьте предложения, в которых глаголы употреблены в форме 3 лица единственног?? числа: 1) She goes there every day; 2) They stand here; 3) He has a sister; 4) She is a teacher. 2. Укажите предложения, в которых до...
Английский язык
1. Отметьте предложения, в которых глаголы употреблены в форме 3 лица единственног?? числа: 1) She goes there every day; 2) They stand here; 3) He has a sister; 4) She is a teacher. 2. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: 1) What did she do tomorrow; 2) Where did they live last year; 3) When will he come back; 4) What are books on the table. 3. Укажите глаголы в правильной форме Past Indefinite Tense (Past Simple Tense): 1) writed; 2) went; 3) done; 4) decided. 4. Укажите слова, в которых буква h не произносится: 1) whom; 2) which; 3) where; 4) what. 5. Укажите предложения в Present Continuous (Progressive) Tense: 1) He is writing a letter now; 2) He has written a letter; 3) He writes letters every day; 4) They are reading this book. 6. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: 1) Was they here?; 2) Did he work there?; 3) We did not see them?; 4) Where does he lived three years ago?. 7. Укажите предложения, в которых находится разделительный (расчлененный) вопрос: 1) Your mother is a teacher, isn`t she?; 2) Do they like to go to school?; 3) They live in this house, don`t they?; 4) Where is he now?. 8. Укажите Participle I в правильной форме: 1) siting; 2) standing; 3) doing; 4) wenting. 9. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: 1) These pupils is translating English text now; 2) Are your dog liking meat; 3) I reading the book now; 4) She is drawing now. 10. К числу неправильных (нестандартных) глаголов в английском языке помимо прочих относятся: 1) to learn; 2) to see; 3) to live; 4) to take. 11. Укажите глаголы в правильной форме Past Indefinite Tense (Past Simple Tense): 1) studyed; 2) cuted; 3) drank; 4) loved. 12. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: 1) What things was in your bag?; 2) How much money did he took yesterday?; 3) How old is she?; 4) Can you help me?. 13. Укажите предложения с модальными глаголами: 1) They must come soon; 2) She is not able to play football; 3) He is not a student; 4) He could not see them. 14. Укажите Participle II в правильной форме: 1) begun; 2) been; 3) came; 4) eaten. 15. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: 1) I am going to come tomorrow; 2) I am going to write to my friend tomorrow; 3) I am going to go to the park; 4) I am going to be a sportsman. 16. Укажите неправильные (нестандартные) глаголы: 1) to tell; 2) to say; 3) to study; 4) to ask. 17. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: 1) The city where I was born is very beautiful; 2) There will be a lot of people here tomorrow; 3) When shall you be free?; 4) How often does you speak English?. 18. Укажите предложения в Present Perfect Tense: 1) She has two sisters; 2) We have to write a letter; 3) She has translated this text; 4) We have done our homework. 19. Укажите предложения, в которых допущена ошибка: 1) Which street do they live in?; 2) Do you know why can he do it?; 3) We did not saw them;
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.1),4 2)4, 3)4,2 4)2,3,4 5)1,4 6)1,3,4 7)1,3 8)2,3 9)1,2,3 10)1,2,4 11)3,4 12)1,2 13)1,4 14)3 15)1,4 16)1,2 17)4 18)3,4 19)2,3
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Қазақ тiлi
Переведите на казахский пожалуйста: 1)Я помогала маме 2) Я покормила кота 3)Я убр??ла дом 4) Я сделала уроки
Окружающий мир
Помогите позя!!!ЗАДАНИЕ: Соедини стрелками причины и следствия событии России 1)Р??волюция 1917 года. Развития промышленности 2)Отмена крепостн...
Русский язык