1 Penny can play........piano. 2 ........Smiths left for their annual holiday to........USA from........Heathrow Airport. 3 My parents go to.......cinema once.......week. 4 While we were in ........ Paris, we went on........boa...

Английский язык
1 Penny can play........piano. 2 ........Smiths left for their annual holiday to........USA from........Heathrow Airport. 3 My parents go to.......cinema once.......week. 4 While we were in ........ Paris, we went on........boat trip down........River Seine. 5 Emma won't be coming to ........ party. She has got........really bad cold. 6 When ........ car crashed it was travelling at 100 miles........hour. 7 Tracy went to........hospital to visit Ted. 8 Fred usually travels to school by........train, but today he took........bus. 9 George moved to........Netherlands last........May. Употребите артикли the, a, an,или пропуск.Пожалуйста
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
_;The;,The;the;a;the;a;the;the;a;a;the;
