Английский язык

1.Поставь глаголы, данные в скобках, в present simple. Favourite Pets My friend Cathy 1) has (have) a horse. It 2) (be) a beautiful animal with big eyes and a long tail. Its name 3) (be) Bella and it 4) (love) people. It 5)(not/kick) or bite. It 6)(be) very friendly. It 7) (eat) apples and hay but it 8)(not/eat) meat. Horses 9) (not/like) meat Since it 10) (rain) a lot in England, Bella 11) (sleep) in a stable. Cathy 12)(ride) her horse every day after school. She 13)(not/ride) into the town because there 14) (be) a lot of traffic on the roads.There 15)(not/be) many cars in the country, so Cathy 16) (take) Bella there. It 17) (not/be) easy looking after a horse but Cathy 18)(enjoy) it very much! A day in the life of a farmer John Fields 1) is (be) a farmer. He 2)(get up) at 5 o'clock in the morning. He 3) (wash), 4) (get) dressed and 5) (have) breakfast. He 6) (put on) his coat and 7) (go) outside. He 8)(milk) the cows early in the morning. His wife and children 9) (not/get up) so early. They 10) (get up) at 7 o'clock. His wife 11) (feed) the chickens and then she 12)(make) some tea for herself. The children 13) (not/like) tea. They 14) (drink) milk. At 7:30 am, John 15) (take)the children to school. His wife 16) (help) John on the farm and then she 17)(do) the housework. At 4 o'clock, the children 18) (come) home from school. Mrs Fields 19)(cook) dinner. John 20) (not/help) his wife with the cooking dinner because he can't cook. In the evening, John and his wife 21) (watch) TV or 22)(listen) to the radio. The children 23) (not/watch) TV. They 24) (do) their homework. Напишите номер и глагол в форме Presen Simple.

