1. The Navajo travelled from place (in/on) foot. 2.The Jwakiutl used canoes (for/to) fishing 3. It took the Cheyenne an hour to take (down/away) their whole village and move it. 4.The native Amerecons' way of live can teach...
Английский язык
1. The Navajo travelled from place (in/on) foot. 2.The Jwakiutl used canoes (for/to) fishing 3. It took the Cheyenne an hour to take (down/away) their whole village and move it. 4.The native Amerecons' way of live can teach many things (for/to) people today. 5. The Cheyenne made their houses (of/from) buffalo skin.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.on 2.for 3.away 4.for 5.of
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Информатика
1)Напишите программу которая вычисляет сумму квадратов первых n-натуральных чисел.2)Вводится последовательность целых чисел. Последовательность ока...