1. There were a lot of (fruit \ fruits) on the plate: apples, grapes and oranges. 2. There is a (vocabulary \ dictionary) at the end of our textbook. 3. Can I have some (paper \ papers) to write on? 4. What time do you leave th...

1. There were a lot of (fruit \ fruits) on the plate: apples, grapes and oranges. 2. There is a (vocabulary \ dictionary) at the end of our textbook. 3. Can I have some (paper \ papers) to write on? 4. What time do you leave the (house \ home) in the morning? 5. He spoke very little French so I talked to him through (a translator \ an interpreter). 6. How much sugar do you want? – Two (platefuls \ spoonfuls), please. 7. I said to myself, “(Go to sleep \ Fall asleep!) But I couldn’t. 8. The orange tastes (bitter \ bitterly). 9. My father’s brother is my (cousin \ uncle). 10. What time does the (last \ latest) bus leave? 11. Mary’s (older \ elder) sister has been staying in the USA for seven years now. 12. What do you think of your (farther \ further) education? 13. Excuse me, where is the (nearest \ next) telephone box? 14. It’s difficult to understand people when they (murmur \ mumble). 15.We stopped on the path and admired the (flock \ pack) of birds flying together to the south. 16. (On \ At) a dark night I watched a moving light in the sky. 17. Betsy (dropped \ threw) the vase and it broke. 18. They are celebrating their (gold \ golden) wedding in July. 19.Can you (mend \ repair) my old watch? 20. – Had a good holiday? – Yes. Look at these (photos \ photoes)!
1. There were a lot of fruits on the plate: apples, grapes and oranges. 2. There is a vocabulary at the end of our textbook. 3. Can I have some paper to write on? 4. What time do you leave the house in the morning? 5. He spoke very little French so I talked to him through an interpreter 6. How much sugar do you want? – Two spoonfuls, please. 7. I said to myself, Fall asleep! But I couldn’t. 8. The orange tastes bitter 9. My father’s brother is my uncle. 10. What time does the latest bus leave? 11. Mary’s elder sister has been staying in the USA for seven years now. 12. What do you think of your further education? 13. Excuse me, where is the nearest telephone box? 14. It’s difficult to understand people when they murmur. 15.We stopped on the path and admired the flock of birds flying together to the south. 16. At a dark night I watched a moving light in the sky. 17. Betsy dropped the vase and it broke. 18. They are celebrating their golden wedding in July. 19.Can you repair my old watch? 20. – Had a good holiday? – Yes. Look at these photos !
