1. There were a lot of (fruit \ fruits) on the plate: apples, grapes and oranges. 2. There is a (vocabulary \ dictionary) at the end of our textbook. 3. Can I have some (paper \ papers) to write on? 4. What time do you leave th...

Английский язык

1. There were a lot of (fruit \ fruits) on the plate: apples, grapes and oranges. 2. There is a (vocabulary \ dictionary) at the end of our textbook. 3. Can I have some (paper \ papers) to write on? 4. What time do you leave the (house \ home) in the morning? 5. He spoke very little French so I talked to him through (a translator \ an interpreter). 6. How much sugar do you want? – Two (platefuls \ spoonfuls), please. 7. I said to myself, “(Go to sleep \ Fall asleep!) But I couldn’t. 8. The orange tastes (bitter \ bitterly). 9. My father’s brother is my (cousin \ uncle). 10. What time does the (last \ latest) bus leave? 11. Mary’s (older \ elder) sister has been staying in the USA for seven years now. 12. What do you think of your (farther \ further) education? 13. Excuse me, where is the (nearest \ next) telephone box? 14. It’s difficult to understand people when they (murmur \ mumble). 15.We stopped on the path and admired the (flock \ pack) of birds flying together to the south. 16. (On \ At) a dark night I watched a moving light in the sky. 17. Betsy (dropped \ threw) the vase and it broke. 18. They are celebrating their (gold \ golden) wedding in July. 19.Can you (mend \ repair) my old watch? 20. – Had a good holiday? – Yes. Look at these (photos \ photoes)!

