1)baby elephat and his father went shopping yesterday. (when?) 2)baby elephat waill have a nice blue shirt on tomorrow(what?) 3)father elephat bought new socs for his son.(wh...
Английский язык
1)baby elephat and his father went shopping yesterday. (when?) 2)baby elephat waill have a nice blue shirt on tomorrow(what?) 3)father elephat bought new socs for his son.(who?) 4)they elephatwas sad (why) 5)they were in mrs tiger's shop yesterday.(where) пажалуста решите мне нада всё успеть до завтра
1. When did Baby Eiephant and his father go shopping? 2.What will Dady Elephant have on tomorrow? 3.Who did buy new socks for son? 4.Why was Baby Elephan is sad? 5.Where were they yesterday?
