1Can you tell me___to the library,please? 2Yes sure. ___the square to the church and___left.Go along Martin Street,___the cinema,and then___Smith Street. The library is ___. Нужно вставить в пропуске нужные слова: a)Go acros...

Английский язык

1Can you tell me___to the library,please? 2Yes sure. ___the square to the church and___left.Go along Martin Street,___the cinema,and then___Smith Street. The library is ___. Нужно вставить в пропуске нужные слова: a)Go across b)turn c)the way d)On the right e)past f)Go along

