1Can you tell me___to the library,please? 2Yes sure. ___the square to the church and___left.Go along Martin Street,___the cinema,and then___Smith Street. The library is ___. Нужно вставить в пропуске нужные слова: a)Go acros...

Английский язык
1Can you tell me___to the library,please? 2Yes sure. ___the square to the church and___left.Go along Martin Street,___the cinema,and then___Smith Street. The library is ___. Нужно вставить в пропуске нужные слова: a)Go across b)turn c)the way d)On the right e)past f)Go along
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. the way 2. go across... turn... pass...go along... on the right
