1.On the 12 June the Russian people celebrate а) Easter b) Russia Day c) Constitution Day2.The official name of our homeland is а) Russia b) the Russian Federation c) the Republic of the Russian Federation3.“Break a leg” means...

Английский язык

1.On the 12 June the Russian people celebrate а) Easter b) Russia Day c) Constitution Day2.The official name of our homeland is а) Russia b) the Russian Federation c) the Republic of the Russian Federation3.“Break a leg” means а) Thank you b) Excuse me c) Good luck4.In autumn the British have the following traditions and festivals: а) – the State Opening b) – The trooping of the c) – St David’s of Parliament Colours Day5.Guy Fawkes Day - Swan Upping - May DayDuring the State Opening of Parliament the Queen sits on the throne in а) the House of Commons b) the House of Lords c) Buckingham Palace6.A.A.Milne wa a British writer. He wrote а) Harry Potter b) Robinson Crusoe c) Winnis-the-Pooh7.The earliest books were written on а) tablets of wood or b) on pieces of cloth c) on pieces of paperpieces of bark8.Theatre was born in а) China b) Britain c) Greece9.What is Leonardo da Vinci best known for? а) sculpture b) painting c) designing10.Who wrote the line “Happy families are all alike, every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way”? а) Tolstoy b) Dickens c) Shakespeare

Автор: Гость