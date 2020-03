1.You (have / have got ) talks with your business partners every week ? 2.He ( has / has got ) a phone on his desk ? 3.We ( haven’t got / haven’t) 500 employees . We ( have / have got ) only 300 . 4. Where is our sales manager ...

Английский язык

1.You (have / have got ) talks with your business partners every week ? 2.He ( has / has got ) a phone on his desk ? 3.We ( haven’t got / haven’t) 500 employees . We ( have / have got ) only 300 . 4. Where is our sales manager ? – He ( is having got / is having) a business meeting with the clients at the moment . 5. He usually ( has / has got ) breakfast at 7 in the morning . 6. I ( have got / have ) a bath in my flat. 7. She always ( has got / has ) a bath in the evening

