2. I need ___ money. I want to buy ___ food. 3. We met ___ interesting people at the party. 4. I’m going to open ___ window to get ___ fresh air. 5. She didn’t eat much for lunch – only ___ apple and ___ bread. 6. We live i...
Английский язык
2. I need ___ money. I want to buy ___ food. 3. We met ___ interesting people at the party. 4. I’m going to open ___ window to get ___ fresh air. 5. She didn’t eat much for lunch – only ___ apple and ___ bread. 6. We live in ___ big house. There’s ___ nice garden with ___ beautiful trees. 7. I’m going to make ___ table. First I need ___ wood. 8. Listen to me carefully. I’m going to give you ___ advice. 9. I want to write ___ letter. I need ___ paper and ___ pen.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2. I need some(или вообще ничего не ставь) money. I want to buy some food. 3. We met some interesting people at the party. 4. I’m going to open a window to get some fresh air. 5. She didn’t eat much for lunch – only an apple and some bread. 6. We live in a big house. There’s a nice garden with some (тоже можно ничего не вставлять) beautiful trees. 7. I’m going to make a table. First I need some wood. 8. Listen to me carefully. I’m going to give you an advice. 9. I want to write a letter. I need some (или пусто оставить) paper and a pen.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
История
Наряду со странами Западной Европы мощной артиллерией уже в 15 веке обзавелась: 1) Индия 2) Япония 3) Османская империя 4) империя Мин