2. Вставьте соответствующий глагол в PastIndefinite. | agree, arrive, be, come, do, expect, go, have, jog, look, suggest a) We… round the lake before breakfast, b) He… back from London an hour ago. с) I … in the sauna this m...

Английский язык

2. Вставьте соответствующий глагол в PastIndefinite. | agree, arrive, be, come, do, expect, go, have, jog, look, suggest a) We… round the lake before breakfast, b) He… back from London an hour ago. с) I … in the sauna this morning, d) They… on a cycling tour last Sunday, e) How… you spend your last evening in New York? I …at Cannon Street at 8.53 this morning, g) I ... a drink with friends before I …… home, h) We… them last week but they … not come. I) When Bill … a game of Twenty Questions, everybody … j) She … splendid when she ... back from Majorca.

