3 Practice Complete the sentences 1 How _________orange juice is there ? 2 How__________chairs are there? 3 How__________ sandwiches have you got? 4 How__________ bread have we got 5 How musch paper ________ there? 6 How many people ________ there ?
1 much 2 many 3 many 4 much 5 is 6 are
