3 Seville … the capital of Spain. 4 New York … in the USA. 5 I … from Scotland. 6 Polish people … from Poland. Possessive adjectives and ’s 4 Choose the correct words. 1 Johnny Depp is from the USA. His / Her first lang...

Английский язык

3 Seville … the capital of Spain. 4 New York … in the USA. 5 I … from Scotland. 6 Polish people … from Poland. Possessive adjectives and ’s 4 Choose the correct words. 1 Johnny Depp is from the USA. His / Her first language is English. 2 My mums’ / mum’s birthday is in June. 3 We study English. Our / Their teacher is called Ms Smith. 4 My cousins’ / cousin’s names are Julie and Jill. 5 Ireland is in Europe. Its / It’s flag is green, white and orange. 6 Shakira is from Colombia. She / Her first language is Spanish. Languages, countries and nationalities 1 Match the countries and the flags. Then write the languages and nationalities. how ’m are who is what your it’s isn’t my very Boy Hello! Where (1) … you from? Man I (2) … from California in the USA. Boy What’s (3) … first language? Man (4) … first language is Miwok. (5) … a Native American language. Boy (6) … it very common? Man No, it (7) … . Only three people speak Miwok now. Boy Really? (8) … are they? Man Me, my father and my grandfather. Boy Your grandfather?! (9) … old is he? Man Oh, he’s (10) … old now! Boy (11) …’s ‘goodbye’ in Miwok? Man ‘Eyya manay kanni’. Boy OK. Eyya manay kanni! Man Goodbye помогите вставить пропущенные слова плиз

