9 класс. Выполнить надо задание 2. Убедительная просьба отвечать пользователей, хо??ошо разбирающихся в англ. языке. (Полные, грамотные предложения, учитывать временные формы. Вопросы надо составить свои, из задания 1 вопросы н...

1.She had a great time at school.<br />2.Did she have a great time at school?<br />3. She had a great time at school,didn't she ?<br />4. Did she have a great time at school or at work ?<br />5.Where did she have a great time ?<br />6.Who had a great time at school?<br />7.What did she have at school?