Помогите пожалуйста сестре! Я не успеваю, а ей помочь надо! Даю 25 баллов! Write how Jane will spend her money tomorrow.
Tomorrow Jane will spend her money on a few things. Firstly, she will go to the supermarket and buy products from mother's list. Secondly, she will visit the cinema with her friends, because tomorrow goes to rent a continuation of her favorite comedy. At last, but not at least, Jane will buy a birthday present for her dad tomorrow.
