A) Open the brackets using Present Simple I(want) to tell you about my usual day. It (star) at 7 o'clock in the morning. I regularly (do) my morning exercises. Then I (take) a hot shower. My brother (have) a cold and a hot sho...

A) Open the brackets using Present Simple I(want) to tell you about my usual day. It (star) at 7 o'clock in the morning. I regularly (do) my morning exercises. Then I (take) a hot shower. My brother (have) a cold and a hot shower. We (be) a friendly family and we always (have) breakfast together. My school (be) near my house. The lesson (begin) at 8 o'clock sharp. My favorite subject (be) Math. Our class-mates (be) very friendly. B) Make these sentences negative and interrogative 1. The classes at our college star at 9. 2. I often listen to the radio. 3. My mother wakes me up. 4. College is over at 6.
