A) Use THE SIMPLE PAST or THE PRESENT PERFECT TENSE to fill in the blanks: What ………………………………………… (you / learn) since you ……………………. (come) here? How many friends ………………………………………. (you / make)? I hope you ……………………………………... (alrea...

What have (you / learnt) since you (came) here? How many friends have (you / made)? I hope you have (already / met) a lot of interesting people. Last night my roommate and I (had) some free time, so we (went) to a show. I have (just / had) lunch, but I did (not / have) lunch yesterday. Who (wrote) the play “Hamlet”? How many games has (the team / won) so far this season? I don’t know Carol’s husband. I have (never / met) him. It (rained) a lot last week, but it has (not / rained) much so far this week. How many letters have (you / written) since the beginning of the month? When we were on vacation, the weather (was) terrible. In her whole lifetime, Mary has (never / seen) snow. I don’t know where Ammy is. Have (you / seen) her? When I (got) home last night, I (was) very tired and I (went) straight to bed. Your car looks very clean. Have (you / washed) it? George was not very well last week. Mr. Clark (worked) in a bank for 15 years. Then he gave it up.