Английский 1. Fill in the blanks with the following words. Listen, switch off, torchy early, favourite, childhood, listening, picture in my mind, sensational, switch on, hate My ... music is rock. I enjoy ... to it. When I listen to it I picture in my mind my ... . My favourite group is "led Zeppelin". The group plays ... ^id ... music. The best song. To my mmd, is "The Stairway To Heaven". The music I ... is pop. I... the radio when I hear this music.

