Английский язык

Answer the questions about your classroom.give the full answers. 1 Do you have a new classroom this year? 2 Is your classroom big and clean? 3 Are there any bookshelves in your classroom? 4 Do you have blins on the windows in your classroom? 5 Have you got any plants in your classroom? 6 Did you have any pictures on the walls in your classroom last year? 7 How many computers do you have in your classroom? 8 Do you like your classroom?

