Английский язык

Answer the questions in written form. Example: Do many British students wear a school uniform?-Yes,they do. 1.How long does a lesson last in British schools? 2.What are the favourite colours for school uniforms in Britain? 3.Which is the first foreign language at schools in Britain? 4.What other languages do British students study at school? 5.How many holidays do British students have? 6.What are the British holidays?

