Change the direct questions into reported questions 1. Where is the post office? She asked me__________________________ 2. How is your grandmother? She asked me__________________________ 3.How much TV do you watch? She as...
Английский язык
Change the direct questions into reported questions 1. Where is the post office? She asked me__________________________ 2. How is your grandmother? She asked me__________________________ 3.How much TV do you watch? She asked me__________________________ 4.How many books do they own? She asked me__________________________ Пожалуйста помогите
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.She asked me where was the post office 2.She asked me how was my grandma 3.She asked me how much TV i watched 4.she asked me how many books they owned
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Окружающий мир
Математика