Change the sentences from the Active voice to the Passive voice. 1. The old bridge across the river was broken by builders._____________________ 2. Michael Jackson is known to every American._____________________ 3. The part...

Английский язык
Change the sentences from the Active voice to the Passive voice. 1. The old bridge across the river was broken by builders._____________________ 2. Michael Jackson is known to every American._____________________ 3. The party was arranged by the students themselves._____________________ 4. She is liked by everybody._____________________ 5. The letters were written by our Canadian exchange partners._____________________ H E L P M E
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Они же уже в пасивном залоге?
Английский язык
Английский язык
