Choose the correct item I am going to the …. to buy some bread. toy shop b) post office c) bakery There are …. cushions on the sofa. any b) some c) an She …. take the bus to school; she walks. don’t b) does c) doesn’t We watch “The Simpsons” every night. We … miss it. always b) sometimes c) never I’ll … lunch while you are at the shop. do b) make c) makes They … the washing up now. are doing b) do c) does Why don’t we meet … 7 o’clock. on b) in c) at My baby sister …. walk yet. She’s only one. can b) can’t c)don’t David has a new …. in his kitchen. cooker b) wardrobe c) sofa There is a cinema …to the library. opposite b) next c) behind … me, is there the library on this street? Sorry b) Excuse c) Welcome How many brothers … Jack got? has b) is c) have What is your …? I’m Canadian. postcode b) address c) nationality June is the … month of the year. six b) sixth c) sixteen We usually go to school … car. by b) on c) in Do you …. your teeth every day? do b) brush c) wash On Christmas Day we all …. gifts. transfer b) exchange c) change Let’s watch the fireworks ….. display b) show c) programme What …. some pizza? like b) about c) many They often … camping at the weekend. do b) play c) go Chess and puzzle are both …. games. table b) shelf c) board We went to Sochi two years … . last b) ago c) yesterday Patty and Mary are twins. Their birthday is …the 15 of May. on b) at c) in We had a nice picnic in the … . restaurant b) stadium c) park A lion is … than an elephant. smaller b)smallest c) small Fifty plus twenty is … seventy b) ninety c) eighty Look! The children is …… TV now. is watching b) are watching c) watch Be quiet! You …… make noise. must b) mustn’t c) can My grandma is an actress. …. films are fine! their b) her c) his Sam … go swimming in winter. doesn’t b) isn’t c) don’t Choose the correct response. How can I help you? I want to buy a souvenir. That’s a good idea. What is the date today? It’s Monday. It’s 6th of October. What do you think of this sitcom? I don’t like them. It’s boring. How about Saturday evening? I’m Ok. I’m afraid I can’t. Can I have the menu? Here you are. No, I’m on a diet. Can I have your name, please? Thank you, Mr Brown. Yes, it’s Mr Brown. С. Read the e-mail and mark the sentences T (true) and F (false) or DS (doesn’t say). Hi Sam, I want to tell you about my perfect day. Sunday is my favourite day of the week. I usually do my homework on Saturday so I am free on Sunday. I usually wake up at 10 o’clock and have a big breakfast. Then, I take my dog Sparky for a walk. We always go to the park. There we meet with my friend, Tom and his dog. After that, I go to the basketball court near my house. I love basketball! I play some games with my friends. In the afternoon, I surf the Internet or listen to music. Then, in the evening, I watch my favourite shows on TV. At night, I have a bath and go to bed. I absolutely love Sundays. Please tell me about your perfect day. Love, Robert Robert is busy on Saturday. _____ Robert wakes up early on Sunday. _____ Robert and Sparky meet friends at the park. _____ The basketball court is far from his house. _____ Robert loves tennis and volleyball. _____ Robert never listens to music. _____ D. Write an email to a new friend about yourself. Use the email in Ex. C to help you. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

