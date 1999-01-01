Choose the correct preposition . I have studied English ___ three years . a)since b)for c)in 2)I think I'm good ___English a)in. b)at. c)on 3)I am interested___ all the subjects. a)in. b)on. c)about 4)We study ___ scho...

Английский язык

Choose the correct preposition . I have studied English ___ three years . a)since b)for c)in 2)I think I'm good ___English a)in. b)at. c)on 3)I am interested___ all the subjects. a)in. b)on. c)about 4)We study ___ school on 115 a)on. b)about. c)in 5)There are many places ___ interest in my town a)of. b)about. c)in 6) I rely greatly ___my friends a)for. b)on c)in 7)And I care a)about b)for c)to them 8)my palfriend lives __ the country a)for b)at c)in 9)I often write letters __him every month a)about b)for c)to 10)I always look forward __getting letters from him a)at b)for c)to PRESENT PERFECT CONTINUOUS TENSE. 1)We (live )in Almaty since 1999 2)He looks tired. He (work) in the garden for 3 hours already 3)Why are you so late?. I (wait) for you for an hour. 4)since when you (study ) at this school? 5)the children are in the yard. They (play ) there for 2 hours!

Автор: Гость