Choose the correct word in each sentence. 1. Are their / there any eggs in the fridge? 2. It’s / Its really cold this morning. 3. Peter says they’re / there arriving at about 5.00. 4. I like this bike but its / it’s wheel...
Английский язык
Choose the correct word in each sentence. 1. Are their / there any eggs in the fridge? 2. It’s / Its really cold this morning. 3. Peter says they’re / there arriving at about 5.00. 4. I like this bike but its / it’s wheels are too small. 5. Is there / they’re anybody their / there? 6. It’s / Its a pity we missed the opening of the film. 7. Patrick and Bridget have sold their / they’re house. 8. What a lovely dog. What’s it’s / its name?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.) there 2.)its 3.) they are 4.) its 5.) there/there 6.) it is 7.) their 8.) its
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Қазақ тiлi
Математика
В фруктовом саду было собрано 1400кг слив. Четвёртую часть всех собранных слив отпр??вили на консервный завод, а оставшуюся часть разложили в ящики...
Английский язык