Английский язык

Choose the right answer. Tim is such a lucky boy. I think he…...born with a silver spoon in his mouth. a) is b) are c) was This Cathedral…???built in the 16 th century. a) is b) was c) were One ton of rubbish…..thrown away by the average British family every year. a) are b)is c) was 4.Rain forests…..found along the equator. a) were b) are c) is 5. Money spent on the brain…..never spent in vain. a) were b) are c) is Your room looks different. ….it….since I saw it last time? a) was….painted b) has…been painted I’m not going to the party because I…… a) wasn’t invited b) haven’t been invited The driver was mysteriously silent. Nick was silent, too, wondering uneasily where he….. a) was taken b) was being taken Suddenly, we heard footsteps behind us. We…. a) were followed b) were being followed Much …for improving relations among different countries every year. a) is done b) is being done

Автор: Гость