Comlete the folloving sentences. the first letter is given to make the task easier for you. 1.he s-------- alot of time sking in winter 2.i can g------ up late on sunday 3.have a n --------day 4.what is your h-------?-its m...

Английский язык
Comlete the folloving sentences. the first letter is given to make the task easier for you. 1.he s-------- alot of time sking in winter 2.i can g------ up late on sunday 3.have a n --------day 4.what is your h-------?-its music?i like listening toenglish and russian pop songs 5.what f-------- languages can you speak 6.the state tretyakov g------------ is famous all over the worlk РЕБЯТ КТО НЕ ПОНЯЛ ЗАДАНИЯ ВМЕСТО ЧЕРТОЧЕК ВЫ ДОЛЖНЫ НАПИСАТЬ СЛОВА БУКВА КОТОРАЯ СТОИТ ПЕРЕД ЧЕРТОЧКАМИ ЭТО ПЕРВАЯ БУКВА ЭТОГО СЛОВО ДА МАКСИМАЛЬНОЕ КОЛЬИЧЕСТВО БАЛЛОВ КАТОРЫЕ У МЕНЯ ЕСТЬ
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. He speaks a lot of time skiing in winter. 2. I can go up late on Sunday. 3. Have a nice day! 4. What is your hobby? –It`s music. I like listening to English and Russian pop songs. 5. What foreign languages can you speak? 6. The State Tretyakov gallery is famous all over the word.

