Complete each sentence with one noun from list A and one noun from list B. A bank bargain meat sea space stomach student B account ache dish floor loan price shuttle a) I can't spend much money this weekend. My …is in the r...
Complete each sentence with one noun from list A and one noun from list B. A bank bargain meat sea space stomach student B account ache dish floor loan price shuttle a) I can't spend much money this weekend. My …is in the red. b) Only forty euros for a top-name sports shoe! That's a real c) They say that in the future we'll be able to go to the moon for our holidays by d) There's a lot of volcanic activity on the…….that we don't normally see. e) I'll need to get a……from the bank to help me complete my university studies. f) I went to Sandra's house last night and she made us all a lovely…… g) I think I'm going to go home now. I've got a bit of a ...............................
A) I can't spend much money this weekend. My bank account is in the red. b) Only forty euros for a top-name sports shoe! That's a real bargain price. c) They say that in the future we'll be able to go to the moon for our holidays by space shuttle. d) There's a lot of volcanic activity on the sea floor that we don't normally see. e) I'll need to get a student loan from the bank to help me complete my university studies. f) I went to Sandra's house last night and she made us all a lovely meat dish. g) I think I'm going to go home now. I've got a bit of a stomach ache.
