Английский язык

Complete the dialogues. Put the verbs in brackets in the Present Perfect. Then chose the funniest joke. Act it out with your classmate. вот пр??дложения: 1.Again your father... ( write) your composition for you! 2.And what about your homework? It's late! ... you... (do) your homework? 3.And you...already... (eat) your oranges. We... (not/eat) our own oranges. Betsy... (eat) my orange and I... (eat) her orange. 4.But I ... ... ( give) you three already. 5. I ... (lose) my coin. все!

