Complete the dialogues. Put the verbs in brackets in the Present Perfect. Then chose the funniest joke. Act it out with your classmate. вот пр??дложения: 1.Again your father... ( write) your composition for you! 2.And what ...

Английский язык
Complete the dialogues. Put the verbs in brackets in the Present Perfect. Then chose the funniest joke. Act it out with your classmate. вот пр??дложения: 1.Again your father... ( write) your composition for you! 2.And what about your homework? It's late! ... you... (do) your homework? 3.And you...already... (eat) your oranges. We... (not/eat) our own oranges. Betsy... (eat) my orange and I... (eat) her orange. 4.But I ... ... ( give) you three already. 5. I ... (lose) my coin. все!
Автор: Гость
Гость:
1 has written 2 have you do 3 have eaten, have not eat, has eaten, have eaten 4 have given 5 have lost
