Complete the disjunctive questions. 1) ..., aren't I? 2) ..., can you? 3) ..., didn't they? 4) ..., has he? 5) ..., wasn't she? 6) ..., were they? 7) ..., isn't there? 8) ..., will you?

Английский язык

