Английский язык

Complete the following sentences. 1. Peter isn't in class (he/be ill/ for a week). 2.She doesn't know the way ther (she/never/be there). 3. He knows English well (he/live in England/ for three years). 4. Don't ask me about the film (I/ not to see/ it). 5. Don't describle the place to me (I/ be there several times). 6.I know him very well (we/ be friends/ since chilhood). 7. How is he? (I/ not to see him lately). 8. There is nobody in the house. (Everybody/ to leave). 9. I am not hungry (I/ have lunch/ already). 10. I don't need the menu (I/meke an order)

