Complete the pairs of sentences. Use the correct form of the present simple or present continuous. A) I always listen to the radio in bed. (listen) B) Be quiet! I'm listening to the radio. (listen) 1 A) Oh,no! It...! (rain) B) In Britain it...a lot in winter. (rain) 2 A) I always...blue jeans and white T-shirts. (buy) B) Sue is in the shop. She...some new boots. (buy) 3 A) Sam...jeans to school every day. (not wear) B) Look! Dave...any socks. (not wear) 4 A) Jane...at home tomorrow evening. (not eat) B) We...in restaurants every day. (not eat)
