Английский язык

Complete the sentences with the correct form of the verbs in brackets. 1) It was __________ the whole day yesterday.( rain) 2) What will the weather ______ like tomorrow? ( be) 3) Could you _____ after my luggage? ( look) 4) Pete _____ his essay last night ( write) 5) Sam ______ his pet and _____ home at 7 yesterday. ( feed,leave) Put the verbs in brackets into the Present Simple. 1) Sam ____ to his office. ( drive) 2) My mother _____ cheese for breakfast. (have) 3) Emma does not ____ English. (speak) 4) Tom ____ evenings at home. ( enjoy) 5) She ____ a bike. ( ride)

