Complete the sentences with the correct from of these verbs: * TURN OFF * PICK UP * TURN ON * TAKE OFF * GET OUT OF * GET INTO * PUT ON 1. The detective ______ his car and drove to the police station. 2. He ______ th...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences with the correct from of these verbs: * TURN OFF * PICK UP * TURN ON * TAKE OFF * GET OUT OF * GET INTO * PUT ON 1. The detective ______ his car and drove to the police station. 2. He ______ the television and went to bed. 3. When the actress ______ the car everybody started taking photos. 4. The detective ______ the tape recorder and began to ask questions. 5. We ______ all the rubbish when we finished our picnic. 6. He looked like a film star when he ______ his new sunglasses.

Автор: Гость