Complete the sentences with the correct from of these verbs: * TURN OFF * PICK UP * TURN ON * TAKE OFF * GET OUT OF * GET INTO * PUT ON 1. The detective ______ his car and drove to the police station. 2. He ______ th...

Английский язык
Complete the sentences with the correct from of these verbs: * TURN OFF * PICK UP * TURN ON * TAKE OFF * GET OUT OF * GET INTO * PUT ON 1. The detective ______ his car and drove to the police station. 2. He ______ the television and went to bed. 3. When the actress ______ the car everybody started taking photos. 4. The detective ______ the tape recorder and began to ask questions. 5. We ______ all the rubbish when we finished our picnic. 6. He looked like a film star when he ______ his new sunglasses.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.got into 2.turned off 3.got out of 4.turned off 5.picked up 6.put on
