Correct the sentences. If he invites me, I go to the party If he invites me, I'll go to the party. 1 We won't play tennis if it rain. 2 If I get some money for my birthday, I buy that jacket. 3 My brother will learn Engl...

Английский язык

Correct the sentences. If he invites me, I go to the party If he invites me, I'll go to the party. 1 We won't play tennis if it rain. 2 If I get some money for my birthday, I buy that jacket. 3 My brother will learn English if he will move to London. 4 If the bus won't come soon, l'll walk home. 5 If you have a problem, your teacher will to help you. 6 I'm happy if I pass the test.

