Correct the sentences. If he invites me, I go to the party If he invites me, I'll go to the party. 1 We won't play tennis if it rain. 2 If I get some money for my birthday, I buy that jacket. 3 My brother will learn Engl...
Английский язык
Correct the sentences. If he invites me, I go to the party If he invites me, I'll go to the party. 1 We won't play tennis if it rain. 2 If I get some money for my birthday, I buy that jacket. 3 My brother will learn English if he will move to London. 4 If the bus won't come soon, l'll walk home. 5 If you have a problem, your teacher will to help you. 6 I'm happy if I pass the test.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. ...if it rains 2. ... I will buy ... 3. ... if he moves ... 4. if the bus doesn't come soon... 5. ... your teacher will help you 6. I will be happy if ...
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Расстаравенства ки так,чтобы равенства стали верными 84-56+8=20. 54-20+3=31, 72-28-12=56, 96-46+30=80
Английский язык
Математика
Математика