Доклад по английскому языку на тему рецепт салата

Вот например рецепт салата цезарь в коменты могу написать перевод если надо Caesar salad with chicken Ingredients chicken - 0.5 kg lettuce - 1-1.5 beam cherry tomatoes - 1 pack cheese (such as "cheese") - 100 g Vegetable oil - for frying croutons Garlic - 1 clove for the filling: egg - 3 pcs. lemon juice - 2 tablespoons mustard - 1 tsp Garlic - 1-2 cloves vegetable oil - 100 ml salt pepper ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.Bely bread cut into cubes, spread out on a baking sheet. Gently dry the bread in the oven until the state of crackers. In a pan heat the oil and add the chopped to pieces along the garlic clove. When the oil starts to boil, remove the garlic from the pan. Oil gets garlic flavor. Fry the garlic butter on crackers Green salad, soak 1 hour in cold water. This will allow the dressing to stay longer crunchy. Then dried. Chicken breast cut into small pieces and fry in a pan with vegetable oil. When the fillets are ready, add salt. Boiled eggs, separate the whites from the yolks. Mash the yolks with a fork. Add to the cooked yolks lemon juice, mustard, and 1-2 cloves of garlic, passed through the press. Add a little vegetable, salt and pepper and stir. The resulting mixture will be dressing for the salad. Cheese rub on a small grater Green salad prepared to break his hands and put it on a plate. Cherry tomatoes cut in half and put it on a salad. Put on top of tomatoes fried chicken. Drizzle salad zapravkoy.Peremeshat salad, top with crumbs Sprinkle the salad with grated cheese