Дам 50 баллов Помогите по тексту ответить на вопросы. Текст: Children in Victorian times Victoria was the Queen of England, from 1837 to 1901. During early Victorian times, poor children worked from the age of five to feed t...

Английский язык

Дам 50 баллов Помогите по тексту ответить на вопросы. Текст: Children in Victorian times Victoria was the Queen of England, from 1837 to 1901. During early Victorian times, poor children worked from the age of five to feed themselves and their families. These jobs were not easy and were often dangerous. Many children worked as chimney sweeps because they were small and thin. They climbed up narrow chimneys to clean them. Street children or orphans usually did this job. A lot of children also worked in cotton « factories. When the cotton threads broke, children went into the machines to fix \ them. This was very dangerous. Other children worked in coal mines. They pushed trucks of coal or they opened and closed doors to let air through tunnels. The masters were often cruel. Children worked long hours for very low wages. A lot of children had health problems and accidents. Lord Shaftesbury helped to stop adults from using young children at work. He started free schools for poor children. By the end of Victorian times all children went to school until the age of 10. Вопросы: 1.Do you think it was right for children to do these kinds of jobs? 2.Why do you think children did these jobs?How did theq feel? 3.Would you do any of these jobs?Why(not) Обоснуйте ответ

Автор: Гость