Derive adjectives from the following nouns: Anger; jealousy; happiness; calmness; tension; hopefulness; anxiety; sorrow; emotion; ambiguity; confusion; excitement; stress; uncertainty.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Angry, jealous, happy, calm, tensive, hopeful, anxious, sorrowful, emotional, ambiguous, confusive, excited, stressful, uncertain.
