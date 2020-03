Диалог на английском о любимых книгах

Гость: Гость:

A: hello, dear friend B: hello there A: I would like to tell you about a book today B: really? What book? I'll be glad to hear about it A: have you ever read harry Potter? B: no, I haven't, what is it about? A: this book is a true classic by j. K Rowling. It is all about magic, three best friends and their adventures of fighting evil. B: wow! I definitely should read it! Thank you for telling me about it A: always a pleasure. You can always ask me for some interesting books. B: I will. Thank you once again.