Английский язык

Допишите " хвостик" разделительного вопроса. 1. This elephant likes bananas, .....? 2. Elephant like bananas, .....? 3. Mike wants to go to the Zoo, .....? 4. The boys like to play snowballs, ......? 5. Many birds fly to Africa, ......? 6. Birds don't like milk,......? 7. Wolves don't live in cities, ......? 8. Mr Black's dog doesn't eat fish, ......? 9. Tigers are cleverer than cats, ......? 10. The monkey is funnier than the parrot, .....?

