Допоможіть будь ласка перебудувать речення на заперечні: 1. Were you at school yesterday? 2. Were you in the Crimea last suumer? 3. Was your mother at home last Sunday? 4.Were you in the country in July? 5.Were you at the cinem...

Английский язык

Допоможіть будь ласка перебудувать речення на заперечні: 1. Were you at school yesterday? 2. Were you in the Crimea last suumer? 3. Was your mother at home last Sunday? 4.Were you in the country in July? 5.Were you at the cinema last night? 6.When were you at the cinema last time? What was on? 7.When were you at the theatre last time? 8.With whom were you at the theatre? 9.When were born? 10.Where were you born?

Автор: Гость