ДОПОМОЖІТЬ БУДЬ-ЛАСКА.. Перелічіть список необхідних заходів охорони природи , о??ишіть їх.

Гость: Гость:

Until recently the planet was a large world in which human activities and the nature were in balance. The people lived in harmony with nature and didn`t pollute it. But nowadays, environmental problems are the most burning for the modern society. The air we breath, the water we drink, the ground where we grow our food, and even the increasing noise we hear every day, that`s all contribute to health problems and a lower quality of life. People cut down trees, destroy the habitats of thousands of animals and contaminate water in rivers and seas. The increasing numberof cars in towns and cities has led to the growth of the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Also, you know, that many rare animals and plants are disappearing, so I think it`s our duty to care and save animals. The problems are so serious nowadays, that they should be solved without delay.