Английский язык

Exercise 6 Put the verbs in brackets into the past simple or the past perfect. When Swiss millionaires Justine Klaus(a) ____ (die) in Geneva at the age of seventy-nine, most of her family(b) ____ (come) to hear the details of her will hoping the old lady(c) ____ (remember) them. Instead they(d) ____ (get) a real shock. Justine(e) ____ (live) alone for many years and most of her family(f) ____ (not/see) her for several years. Her relatives(g) ____ (be) amazed when they(h) ____ (hear) that the old lady(i) ____ (leave) £370 000 to her favourite house plant! Justine said that for all those years the plant(j) ____ (be) her best and only friend. In contrast her family only(k) ____ (receive) £100 each.

