Fill in the blanks using the Passive Voice forms from the box. a) is invited b) is celebrated c)is called d)was built e)was invented f)are painted 1) Collecting coins.......the 'hobby of kings' 2)The telephone .......in...

Английский язык
Fill in the blanks using the Passive Voice forms from the box. a) is invited b) is celebrated c)is called d)was built e)was invented f)are painted 1) Collecting coins.......the 'hobby of kings' 2)The telephone .......in the 19th century. 3)Everybody....... to the party. 4)Maslenitsa...... at the end of winter. 5)The White House.....between 1792-1800 6)All the doors..... white in this cottage.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) is called 2) was invented 3) is invited 4) is celebrated 5) was built 6) are painted
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Другие предметы
Тата.яз. как легко пересказать если по тат.яз плохо разговариваю
Ответить
Английский язык
Всем привет, подскажите пжст написать домашнее по английскому вот задание :(приду??ать свой собственный путь к сокровищам)
Ответить
Обществознание
40 баллов. Во время урока обществознания ученик отстаивал точку зрения, что легит??мность политической власти не зависит от типа политического ре...
Ответить
Английский язык
Напишите пожалуйста тему моя любимая еда срочно!
Ответить
Русский язык
Как писать слово мо или ма хнатый ?
Ответить