Fill in the blanks with the correct form of words given: eat , close, play, get up, rain , drive , have , wash , teach , boil, eat , speak, cost , meets , go. 1. Her new job is very interesting. She ... a lot of people. 2. W...

Английский язык

Fill in the blanks with the correct form of words given: eat , close, play, get up, rain , drive , have , wash , teach , boil, eat , speak, cost , meets , go. 1. Her new job is very interesting. She ... a lot of people. 2. What temperature... water ... at? 3. This coat is very expensive! It ... a lot of money. 4. The City Museum ... at 5 o'clock every evening. 5. What ... this exotic animal...? 6. Barbara is a lecturer. She ... physics in Oxford university. 7. How many times a week... you... your hair? 8. She usually ... breakfast at 8 a.m. 9. How many languages... they ... ? 10. On Sunday I usually... very late as I don't have to go to work. 11. Every Saturday he... to the stadium and ... football. 12. ... they... in the centre of the city? 13. In summer the children... a lot of fruit. 14. He is a good driver. He ... very well. 15. It often ... here in autumn.

Автор: Гость