Fill in the blanks with the correct form of words given: eat , close, play, get up, rain , drive , have , wash , teach , boil, eat , speak, cost , meets , go. 1. Her new job is very interesting. She ... a lot of people. 2. W...
Английский язык
Fill in the blanks with the correct form of words given: eat , close, play, get up, rain , drive , have , wash , teach , boil, eat , speak, cost , meets , go. 1. Her new job is very interesting. She ... a lot of people. 2. What temperature... water ... at? 3. This coat is very expensive! It ... a lot of money. 4. The City Museum ... at 5 o'clock every evening. 5. What ... this exotic animal...? 6. Barbara is a lecturer. She ... physics in Oxford university. 7. How many times a week... you... your hair? 8. She usually ... breakfast at 8 a.m. 9. How many languages... they ... ? 10. On Sunday I usually... very late as I don't have to go to work. 11. Every Saturday he... to the stadium and ... football. 12. ... they... in the centre of the city? 13. In summer the children... a lot of fruit. 14. He is a good driver. He ... very well. 15. It often ... here in autumn.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. meets 2. does... boil 3.costs 4.closes 5. does...eats 6. teaches 7. wash 8. eats 9.do they speak 10. get up 11. goes... play 12. Do... meet 13. eat 14. drives 15. rains
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Алгебра
Найдите число которое после приписывания к его десятичной записи справа цифры 9 у??еличивается на 324