Fill in with the right form of the pronouns 1)My elder brother always helps ...... (I,me) with my English. 2)My granny lives in the village .We often visit ...... (she/her) 3)My parents do a lot for me and I am grateful to... (they,them) 4)Aunt Silvia has a beautiful voice and often sings for.... (we/us) 5)It's grandfather's birthday.Tim has a nice present for..... (he/him) 6)Uncle Tom always brings something nice for my brother and..... (I/me)
1) me 2) her 3) them 4) us 5) him 6) me
