Английский язык

Fill in with the right form of the pronouns 1)My elder brother always helps ...... (I,me) with my English. 2)My granny lives in the village .We often visit ...... (she/her) 3)My parents do a lot for me and I am grateful to... (they,them) 4)Aunt Silvia has a beautiful voice and often sings for.... (we/us) 5)It's grandfather's birthday.Tim has a nice present for..... (he/him) 6)Uncle Tom always brings something nice for my brother and..... (I/me)

Автор: Гость