Где ошибки:you not allowed to leave the classroom during the lesson,she not have to go shopping today,i cant eat sweets in the classroomwhen i wasat shool,we didnt had to cook dinner yestoday-we went out to a restaurant,was you...

Английский язык
Где ошибки:you not allowed to leave the classroom during the lesson,she not have to go shopping today,i cant eat sweets in the classroomwhen i wasat shool,we didnt had to cook dinner yestoday-we went out to a restaurant,was you allowed to drive a car when you were 18
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
You are not allowed to leave the classroom during the lesson,she doesn`t have to go shopping today, i couldn`t eat sweets in the classroom when i was at shool,we didnt have to cook dinner yesterday - we went out to a restaurant, Were you allowed to drive a car when you were 18?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Винни-пух купил в мегезине четыре одинаковых горшочка
Ответить
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста задание сделать и перевести
Ответить
Русский язык
К какому правилу относится слово километр,если проверить букву и в слове километр
Ответить
Русский язык
Пожалуйста, перестройте следующее СЛОЖНОЕ предложение в ПРОСТОЕ : "Если учитель и??еет только любовь к делу, он будет хороший учитель."
Ответить
География
Азимут 2700-это направление на:1)север2)юг3)восток 4)запад?
Ответить