Где ошибки:you not allowed to leave the classroom during the lesson,she not have to go shopping today,i cant eat sweets in the classroomwhen i wasat shool,we didnt had to cook dinner yestoday-we went out to a restaurant,was you allowed to drive a car when you were 18
You are not allowed to leave the classroom during the lesson,she doesn`t have to go shopping today, i couldn`t eat sweets in the classroom when i was at shool,we didnt have to cook dinner yesterday - we went out to a restaurant, Were you allowed to drive a car when you were 18?
Пожалуйста, перестройте следующее СЛОЖНОЕ предложение в ПРОСТОЕ : "Если учитель и??еет только любовь к делу, он будет хороший учитель."