I (clean).... the room a)Have just cleaned b)has just cleaned a)Have never read b) has never read 2)We (play)....... football a)Have play b) have played 3)They ( see)..... 3 films a) Have seen b)have see
Английский язык
I (clean).... the room a)Have just cleaned b)has just cleaned a)Have never read b) has never read 2)We (play)....... football a)Have play b) have played 3)They ( see)..... 3 films a) Have seen b)have see
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1——a 2——b 3——a Дополнительный ответ: 1 Have just cleaned 2 Have played 3 have seen
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Химия
Составить уравнения реакции 1) глицерин +2HCl= 2) глицерин +2HNO3= 3)метанол +K= 4) етиленглюколь +Cu(OH)2
Литература
Английский язык