I (clean).... the room a)Have just cleaned b)has just cleaned a)Have never read b) has never read 2)We (play)....... football a)Have play b) have played 3)They ( see)..... 3 films a) Have seen b)have see

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1——a 2——b 3——a Дополнительный ответ: 1 Have just cleaned 2 Have played 3 have seen
