II. Use the correct form of the verb to be to form the Present Continuous. 1. Don’t rush me. I … working as fast as I can. 2. What … you eat-ing? It looks awful. 3. She … still waiting to see her boss. 4. He … hurrying to catc...

Английский язык

II. Use the correct form of the verb to be to form the Present Continuous. 1. Don’t rush me. I … working as fast as I can. 2. What … you eat-ing? It looks awful. 3. She … still waiting to see her boss. 4. He … hurrying to catch his train. 5. Why … you panicking? Calm down! 6. Young people … becoming more and more politically aware these days. 7. What … John doing nowadays? He … riding for the British cycle team. 8. We … enjoying our holiday here very much. 9. What time … he arriving tomorrow? 10. I … having treatment on my bad back these days. 11. She … running 1,500 meters in the next Olympics. III. Choose the correct form of the verbs. 1. He speaks/is speaking French and German. 2. I don’t understand/‘m not understanding you. 3. Hurry up! I wait/’m waiting. 4. What sports do you like/are you liking? 5. We come/are coming to see you this weekend. 6. What do you do/are you doing? – I send/’m sending an e-mail. 7. Do Ameri-cans drive/Are Americans driving on the left? 8. Do you enjoy/Are you enjoy-ing the film? - Yes, I do/am. 9. Does she need/Is she needing any help? – No, she doesn’t/isn’t. 10. Do you listen/Are you listening to the radio now? 11. I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you now. I go/‘m going out. IV. Use the verbs in brackets in the Present Continuous or the Present Indef-inite. 1. Let’s go out. It (not rain) now. 2. Julia is good at languages. She (speak) four languages very well. 3. We usually (grow) vegetables in our garden, but this year we (not grow) any. 4. How is your English? – Not bad. It (improve) slowly. 5. Can we stop walking soon? I (start) to feel tired. 6. Can you drive? – I (learn). My father (teach) me. 7. We (see) our parents every week. 8. (You download) any music at the moment? 9. I (not get up) at 7 o’clock every morning. 10. Peter (write) Susan now. 11. (They work) in the restaurant at the weekend? 12. She (talk) on the mobile in her bedroom at the moment. 13. I (leave) the office at five. 14. We (go) to the beach now. 15. Sonia (look) for a place to live. She (stay) with her sister un-til she finds somewhere. 16. Ron is in London at the moment. He (stay) at the Paddington Hotel. He always (stay) there when he’s in London.

Автор: Гость