Imagine that you are asking your fried question about the trip. Make up questions from the given words. Model: Where/ go - Where did you go? 1. go/on business 2. where/ stay 3. go alone/ with a group 4. how/ travel 5. the...
2. Where did you stay? 3.Did you go alone or with a group 4.How did you travel 5.Was the food expensive
